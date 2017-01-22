Specialist team separates conjoined twins at Centurion hospital
Paediatric surgeons optimistic for twins’ future
17°C | 27°C
Paediatric surgeons optimistic for twins’ future
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Kempton Park SAPS: 011-393-8600
Norkem Park SAPS: 011-391-1813
Sector vehicle numbers Norkem Park SAPS:
Sector 1 (Birchleigh and Esselen Park): 071-675-6802
Sector 2 ( Birchleigh North and Norkem Park): 071-675-6804/5
Sector 3 (Birch Acres and Chloorkop): 071-675-6806/7
Sector 4 (Van Riebeeck Park, Terenure and Kempton Park West): 071-675-6808/9
Amateur Radio Tegniese Vereniging: Barry 082-859-6100
Aspergers East Rand Support Group: Rian Pelati 072-334-5292
Bel Canto-sangers: Flip Buys 011-972-6344
Birchleigh Bridge Club: Anne Ayres 011-391-2033
Blood Donor Centre: 011-970-4194
Casa Caritas: Adri Kruger 011-976-3457